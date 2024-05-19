NECA urges labour to renegotiate national minimum wage

By Temitope Adebayo

Following the walk-out of organised labour, which include; Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) and Trade Union Congress(TUC, during the meeting of the National Minimum Wage Committee, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has urged them to return to the negotiating table.

Speaking on behalf of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria(OPSN) in Abuja, the director-general of NECA, Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, stated that, “the action of labour to walk out even when negotiations have not started, though within its rights to do so, is unfortunate.

“As it is seen globally, a major feature of all negotiations is for all parties to present their opening positions, which was done by all social partners. The expected follow-up action is the actual negotiation with attendant counter-negotiations, alignment and realignment of positions among others.

“The action of labour to walk out even when negotiation has not started, even when it is within its right to do so, have the potential to delay the assignment of the Minimum Wage Committee”.

While asking labour to reconsider its position, the NECA DG stated that, “we urge Organized Labour to reconsider its position and return to the negotiation table in the interest of its members and national development.

The organised private sector remain absolutely committed to the review of the current National Minimum Wage to a new one that is fair, sustainable and which takes due cognizance of our current economic situation.”