Enyimba is vying for the NPFL title with Rangers as it stands as the leaderboard runner up. The squad aims to replicate their 2021 victory over Rangers with a 1-0 win by Chukwuemeka Obioma. Enyimba Chairman Nwankwo Kanu has arranged five coaster buses for supporters travelling to Sunday’s derby in Enugu.

Kanu is known for spoiling his players. Kanu spent two million naira on the team after a dramatic win over Rivers United on June 2, 2024. The victory came after their 4-1 loss to Rivers United on NPFL match day 34. In the changing room, Kanu announced a 2 million Naira bonus for players and officials to motivate the team for the remaining four games.

“This team has immense talent and potential, and I have no doubt that we will lift the trophy at the end of the season,” he said.

Even before his days as Enyimba boss, Kanu has been an inspiration for many Nigerian soccer players. He is best known for his Arsenal legacy. Despite competing with stars like Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, and Sylvain Wiltord, Kanu made crucial contributions and was a vital squad member.

Kanu played 198 games for the North London club and scored 44 goals in total Between 1999 and 2004. His debut 1999/2000 season resulted in 17 goals, with 12 in the Premier League. He won two Premier League titles with Arsenal, including the 2004 “Invincibles” season when the team remained unbeaten.

Despite retiring in 2012, Kamu also remains active as an ambassador for the Nigeria Football Federation and FIFA. He organises charity matches with stars like Jay-Jay Okocha, Sol Campbell, Teddy Sheringham, and Robert Pires to raise funds and awareness.

His Kanu Heart Foundation has saved 542 children so far. The foundation has established continuous operations and partnerships with hospitals for check-ups and education.

Football in Nigeria

Football came to Nigeria from Britain in the early 1900s. The earliest known football game in Nigeria was in 1904. By 1950, football had become very popular in the country. African countries were fighting for independence from colonial rule around this period and football further inspired the quest for freedom.

The British remain a sporty influencer in the country and now the English Premier League has also garnered popularity in Nigeria. The success of Nigerian players in the EPL, such as Kanu, Jay-Jay Okocha, and John Obi Mikel, has also further strengthened the connection between Nigeria and the English league.

Nigeria also prides itself on its women’s national football team, called the Super Falcons. The team represents Nigeria in international women’s football and is run by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The Super Falcons is the most successful women’s football team in Africa. The squad won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations eleven times. They are also the only African women’s team to have reached the quarterfinals in both the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the Summer Olympics this year.

Nigeria’s most successful female footballer who can stand equal to Kanu and his Nigerian peers in EPL is probably Perpetua Nkwocha. In the early 80s, when African women were not yet into football, Nkwocha was already playing on the streets of Lagos as a child.

She won the African Women Footballer of the Year award three times (2004, 2005, and 2010) and was a key player for the Nigerian national team for over a decade.

Nkwocha helped the Super Falcons win three African championships (2002, 2004, and 2006). She also played in FIFA Women’s World Cups and Olympic tournaments. She set a record by scoring nine goals during the 2004 African Women’s Championship and was awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Highest Goal Scorer (HGS).