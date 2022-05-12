Leaders who cannot protect lives have no business being in govt – Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, on Thursday, reacted to the death of

Reverend Father Joseph Bako in kidnappers’ den.

Rev Fr. Joseph was abducted by gunmen from his residence in Kudenda community of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on March 8, 2022, after killing his security guard, DailyTimes gathered.

He was pronounced dead after two months in kidnappers’ den.

Senator Sani, on his verified Facebook handle, condemned the kidnap and death of the clergyman.

Sani tweeted; “The death of Reverend Father Joseph Bako in the hands of kidnappers is unfortunate and condemnable.

“It’s sad that human lives are continuously wasted before the watchful eyes of Nigeria’s leaders.

“The failure to rescue father Bako and others in captivity is an open testimony to the hopelessness of the security situation in the state and the country.

“Leaders who cannot protect the lives of the people they lead have no business being in government.”

