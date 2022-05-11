Reno Omokri : Why Buhari’s order to ministers is incomplete

A former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, on Wednesday branded the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to his ministers who have political ambitions to resign with immediate effect, “incomplete”.

According to Omokri, “for it to have potency, it must be expanded to include Godwin Emefiele, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Governor’,DailyTimes gathered.

“General Buhari’s order to his ministers who want to contest for the Presidency to resign with immediate effect is commendable, yet incomplete. For it to have potency, it must be expanded to include Emefiele, the CBN Governor, whose conflict of interest is alarming!” Omokri wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

This online news medium had earlier reported that President Buhari today directed all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) eyeing elective positions to resign.

Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information, revealed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the FEC meeting presided over by Buhari at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to him, ministers eyeing the presidency and other government appointees who wants to contest for governorship positions, have been given up till May 16, 2022, to quit the cabinet.

Among the ministers eyeing elective seats are Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation), Chris Ngige (Labour), Abubakar Malami (Justice), Godswill Akpabio (Niger Delta) and Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba (State for Education).

