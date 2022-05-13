Magic entertainment can add to tourism- Ono Mccaulay

Resurrecting magic entertainment- Ono Mccaulay

Hype Media CEO, Ono Mccaulay have revealed that the art of magic entertainment can help boast the country’s tourism status; Ono in a chat noted that magic as a form of entertainment is one aspect that have been pushed aside after the likes of Late Professor Peller died.

He said ‘ Since the demise of the Professor Peller, the art had only existed on a very low key and now we are trying to redeem the lost glory through a new celebrated embodiment by name Babs Cardini’.

Speaking further, Mccaulay noted that reviving the magic art will further reposition the country’s economy as people, tourist wants to experience something extremely new and through this a lot of spotlight will be given to the country’s creative industry as a whole and by extension reposition the face value of Nigeria’s entertainment to the world.

Sharing the acceptability level of magic extraordinaire, Babs Cardini, Ono disclosed that his acceptability has been popular among the elite, names that you only get to read about in the papers. If you look at their age and you trace it back, you will find out that they witnessed late Professor Peller, so they knew what the art was. Seeing something like that in this generation, this modern era has been impressive for them. The calls have been coming because they know what Cardini can do; he doesn’t repeat the same trick or illusion. That is the stuff that he is made of.

It is however pertinent to note that aside from 2Baba, Mccaulay has worked with other celebrities including Timi Dakolo, right after he left the Idols West Africa competition. His career as talent manager also saw him working with Terry G, Terry the Rapma, Erigga and several other stars under the flagship of Efe Omorogbe (NOWMUZIK CEO) to mention amongst others.

