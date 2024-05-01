Ganduje: Stop your evil plot against Tinubu – yoruba youths warn Kano Gov, Kwankwaso

The Asiwaju Legacy Vanguard (ALV) has raised the alarm over an alleged attempt by Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State and his political godfather Rabiu Kwankwaso to destabilise the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement signed by its President, Comrade Simon-Peter Adedeji, the group said it made this finding from credible intelligence gathering.

Adedeji said the attack on the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, is only a smokescreen in their well-planned agenda.

The group noted that Governor Yusuf and Kwankwaso’s aim is to infiltrate the APC by blackmailing the current leadership led by Ganduje.

Adedeji added that had they succeeded, they would have moved to the next phase, creating havoc within the APC and ultimately subvert and sabotage the President.

The South-west group further claimed that the pair would go as far as calling for the resignation of President Tinubu just like they did to Ganduje.

However, the youths warned Governor Yusuf and Kwankwaso that their evil plots had been brought to public light.

“It has come to our attention that Governor Abba Yusuf and his political godfather Rabiu Kwankwaso are out to destabilise the administration of President Tinubu,” the statement said.

“From credible intelligence, we have been briefed that the conspiracy against the APC chairman is only the first phase of a grand plan towards the Presidency.

“The ultimate is to undermine the Presidency and paint President Tinubu in a bad light. We all know that Kwankwaso’s lifelong aspiration is to be President and his desperation can lead him to any length.

“But we are by this statement warning Governor Yusuf and Kwankwaso to stay clear of the President. The Yoruba youths are watching them.

“It is obvious that the governor was not prepared for governance and he is nothing more than an accidental governor. We only pity the innocent citizens who are at the receiving end of this hoax leadership.

“We want to use this opportunity to appreciate Mr President for not falling for their antics as it concerns Ganduje. We believe good will always shine above evil”.