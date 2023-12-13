HoR C’ttee calls for synergy with NASS, to function properly

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Library, Research and Documentation has called for synergy with authority of the National Assembly NASS, for a world class Library, better equipped with state of the art facilities that will enable it, provide better information that will facilitate proper legislative engagement.

Chairman of the Committee, Rep Yusuf Shittu Galambi made this known in Abuja on Tuesday, during the Committee’s inaugural meeting at the Green Chamber.

Galambi stated that, to make the National Assembly Library a world class resource center that would serve legislators better, “it needs to be equipped with necessary state-of-the-art facilities, provide information that will also facilitate proper legislative engagement.

“This will strengthen not just our Resolutions and Bills passed by the National Assembly, but can also, stand the test of time,” saying, “we must work together.”

The Committee Chairman, congratulated Members of the 9th National Assembly for initiating the construction of a befitting modern library for the foremost legislative body in Nigeria.

He said: “It’s my pleasure to formally welcome you all to the inaugural meeting of the House Committee on Legislative Library, Research and Documentation which was constituted alongside, other Standing Committees of the 10th House of Representatives under the Leadership of the Speaker, Rep Tajudeen Abbas.

“As you can see, the first phase of the Library building is practically at the completion stage and will be Commissioned on 16th December 2023, while the second phase which has to do with commissioning, equipping, furnishing and take-off is in view.

“My colleagues, this Committee is relatively new and requires innovative ideas to be fruitful.

“I must acknowledge the fact that our nomination to serve as members was based on our individual track records as well as experiences, as spelt out in respective curriculum vitae.

“I urge all of us to do our best, by bringing in our wealth of experiences, to ensure that this Committee succeeds.

“This Committee is also one of the House machinery committee meant to serve members of the National Assembly, thus, the Committee’s jurisdiction are among others, to serve as repository for information on various position papers, on the subject from the seminars, other standing Ad-hoc Committees’ within the House, as well as other legislative matters.

“Keeping record of all House delegations of Parliamentary conferences,trainings, seminars and capacity buildings, attended by Members and Staff of the House.

“Ensuring that the National Assembly Library, is well maintained and stocked with relevant and up to date materials, in aid of the House to function maximally.

“Calling for data and materials from within the Legislative and any other arm of Government that will facilitate Legislative process and execution of the Assignment,” the Chairman informed.

He therefore, assure that, there is no Committee that is small or big but, depends on the resourcefulness of the Committee leadership and its Members.

“In view of this, the leadership of this Committee will carry all members of this Committee along by operating an open door policy,” he said.