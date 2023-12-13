Akeredolu to embark on fresh media trip, hands over to deputy

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, is again proceeding on medical leave, after his return from Germany few months ago over the same issue.

A statement on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Richard Olatunde, stated that the governor, in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), had transferred power to his deputy, Honourable Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

In the statement, entitled; “Akeredolu Commences Medical Leave,” Olatunde explained that the governor had expressed gratitude to citizens of the state and well-wishers since he had been ill.

“Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, will commence his medical leave on Wednesday, December 13, as a follow-up to his medical treatment.

“During his medical leave, Governor Akeredolu will prioritise his health and ensure full recovery before resuming his official duties.

“A formal letter regarding the medical leave and a notice formally transferring power, in line with the Nigerian Constitution, will be transmitted to the House of Assembly. In the absence of Governor Akeredolu, the deputy governor, Honourable Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, will assume the responsibilities of the governor in acting capacity.

READ ALSO: Shaibu builds, hands over houses to staff

“Governor Akeredolu expresses his gratitude for the unwavering support and affection of the people of Ondo State. He assures them that his administration remains committed to the path of progress and prosperity for the people.

“As a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and widely respected Nigerian, Governor Akeredolu has consistently delegated power to his deputy during his annual vacations. This practice was observed on April 1, 2021, April 1, 2022, April 3, 2023, and July 10, 2023, when he embarked on previous vacations,” he said.