Gridlock: NAMTOP urges NPA, LASG to establish task team

The Vice Chairman of Nexus Association of Maritime Transport Operators (NAMTOP) Ridwan Bello has called on the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Lagos State Government to establish a patrol task team to sustain the sanity that has been established along the Mile 2/Tin Can Port access road.

The perennial traffic gridlock along Mile 2 to Tin Can Island Port in Lagos was cleared up last week following a joint operation of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Lagos State Government, even as over 20 extortion points, shanties and articulated trucks were evacuated from the road.

The action by NPA and the Lagos Government has since attracted commendations from port users and motorists who have suffered for the past ten years due to the total shutdown of the access road.

While speaking appreciating the activities of the NPA and Lagos Government, the NAMTOP Vice President said “We need to praise them to high heavens but then again, it took people like us on the frontlines, going to different media space to condemn how the port access road has been completely forgotten in the hands of evil dwellers at Tin Can axis, turning it to a jungle where law stops to exist.

“The unaccounted proceeds made from using the expressway as parking space for trucks since 2016 will give the non-state actors power to return after some time again.

“The state government and NPA need to always be on standby so that normal vehicular movement can return to Tin Can.

“The government needs to invest in a patrol task team which will comprise security operatives and stakeholders to monitor any hindrances to vehicular movement along that axis”, he said.