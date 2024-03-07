NIMASA frowned at “campaign of calumny” on social media

By Temitope Adebayo

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has frowned on a “campaign of calumny” in social media, against the Director General, Dr Bashir Jamoh.

A statement by the Agency’s spokesman, Osagie Edward, urged the public to disregard what is being circulated because it is the same allegation raised in 2021 for which the DG had requested the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to investigate.

“Our attention has been drawn to a video in circulation with allegations by some faceless people levelled against the person of the DG NIMASA bothering on an assumed N1.5 Trillion and Nine Million Dollars payment into the personal account of the NIMASA Chief Executive.

“We wish to state categorically that there is no iota of truth in this allegation as this social media post had been earlier circulated over three years ago in 2021.

“It is worthy of note that in 2021, when the allegations were then circulated, NIMASA DG had personally requested the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to investigate it. In the petition he signed and dated May 24th, 2021, Dr Jamoh complained that the viral story has impugned his integrity, character and family name.

“This re-circulation of the 2021 video is the handiwork of mischief makers who are bent on misinforming unsuspecting members of the public for interest best known to them and their sponsors.

“2Members of the public are hereby advised to disregard the content of this misleading social media post,” the statement reads.