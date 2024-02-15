NIMASA to install modular floating dock

By Temitope Adebayo

The Nigerian Maritime and Safety Administration (NIMASA) has commenced preparations for the deployment of a Modular Floating Dock.

The agency has moved the Floating Dock to a jetty at the Standard Flour Mills in Apapa in preparation for the movement to the scheduled operational base at the Continental Shipyard, Apapa.

In a statement, Osagie Edward, Assistant Director, of Public Relations of NIMASA, said the heavy 50-ton cylindrical spuds, which are for anchoring the dock, are being prepared for installation.

“These spuds have to be firmly installed before we can tow the Floating Dock there. We assure stakeholders that very soon, Nigeria will save foreign earnings with the commencement of operations of our Dock.”

READ ALSO: Lottery Management: Lanre Gbajabiamila places Nigeria…

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) had leased designated areas at the Continental Shipyard for the operations of the Modular Floating Dock last year.

The areas include; the Dolphin Jetty, the waterfront of the jetty adjourning the slipway, an administrative block, a construction, welding and mechanical workshop and a civil maintenance workshop, among others.

The project would be run on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.