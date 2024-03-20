Keyamo applauds Flight 100 for bridging skill gaps in Nigeria’s aviation sector

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo has thrown his support behind the launch of the country’s inaugural aviation Reality TV Show.

Keyamo endorsed the project, known as Flight 100, during a meeting with its visionary team.

Led by Toni Ukachukwu, Airborne Entertainment, the brains behind Flight 100, unveiled their ambitious plan aimed at transforming Nigeria’s aviation industry.

“Flight 100 isn’t just television entertainment; it’s a bold initiative dedicated to nurturing talent, empowering youth, and addressing skill gaps within Nigeria’s aviation sector,” Ukachikwu said

The team emphasized the importance of grooming the next generation of aviation professionals to Minister Keyamo, stressing the need for capacity building and career development.

Ukachukwu highlighted Flight 100’s commitment to providing aspiring aviators with unprecedented growth opportunities through tech challenges, mentorship programs, and hands-on experiences.

“The aim is to inspire and equip young Nigerians with the skills essential for success in aviation and aerospace”

In response, Minister Keyamo praised Airborne Entertainment’s innovative approach and dedication to talent development in aviation.

He reiterated the government’s support for initiatives like Flight 100, recognizing the importance of investing in training and education to meet the industry’s evolving needs.

READ ALSO: Updates regarding disconnected service from MTN

Flight 100 Reality TV Show promises to be a beacon of hope for aspiring aviation professionals in Nigeria and beyond.

Through partnerships and collaboration with industry stakeholders, it aims not only to showcase young Nigerian talent but also to drive growth in the aviation and aerospace sectors.

As Airborne Entertainment continues its mission to shape Nigeria’s aviation future, Flight 100 embodies their commitment to excellence, innovation, and collaboration.