Bandits kill village head, his two sons, and six others in Katsina state attack

In a tragic incident, suspected bandits killed nine people including the village head of Kukar Babangida in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State, Alhaji Haruna Ubale, known as the Magaji Zauren Katsina, and two of his sons.

The attack occurred on Thursday, with the assailants also burning five vehicles in the village.

ASP Abubakar Aliyu, the police spokesperson in the state, reported that the bandits attacked around 1:30 a.m., shooting sporadically with AK47 rifles.

In addition to the village head and his sons, six other persons were killed in the onslaught. “Police operatives were swiftly deployed to the area, and they have since restored normalcy,” Aliyu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina. He assured that efforts are underway to apprehend the assailants.