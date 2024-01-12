Prospective corps members to register for NYSC using NIN

By Ukpono Ukpong

Starting from the 2024 Mobilization Exercise, all eligible Prospective Corps Members will be required to register for Mobilization using their National Identification Numbers (NIN).

This decision was made during a meeting between the NYSC Management, led by the Director General, Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed, and the Management of the National Identification Management Commission (NIMC), led by its Director General, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, in Abuja.

The NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed, stated that the collaboration with NIMC would strengthen the online registration process for the Scheme.

He mentioned that the NYSC Integrated system, introduced in 2014, has significantly assisted the Scheme in its mobilization process, but there is a need for further improvement.

During the meeting, the Director General of NIMC, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, expressed the commission’s readiness for collaboration between the two agencies.

She commended the NYSC for its mobilization protocols and efforts in shaping Corps Members for leadership responsibilities over the scheme’s fifty years of operations.

The NIMC Director General remarked that this synergy would simplify the entire mobilization process and address multiple issues. She also noted that the commission has partnered with several government agencies and promised to provide the best services to the nation.