Ganduje reconstructs mosque, builds chapel at party secretariat

By Tom Okpe

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has initiated the reconstruction of an existing mosque and the construction of a chapel for Christian faithful at the National Secretariat, Buhari House, Abuja.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday while inspecting the ongoing construction work, he stated that the renovation and new additions are aimed at the progress of the party and the nation.

“Before, there was no church; nobody went to church on the premises, but now, we have a new church. “We have included shops to avoid street hawking around the building.

Additionally, we have implemented concrete drainage. “In terms of the media center’s outlook and equipment, I have not seen any symbol of modern gadgets. We are not in an analogue era. However, what I have seen here seems analogue. “Our media people are not analogue. So, I would like to see the media center as a digital platform. I want you to discuss this with my chief of staff. I envision a media center from where you can communicate with media houses, sometimes even live,” he explained.

He also revealed that the party’s blueprint includes increasing the number of legislators serving the country.

“Our blueprint aims to increase the number of legislators we have in the country, as well as the number of governors, and by implication, the number of State Houses of Assembly. That is why we said APC will be active throughout the year.

READ ALSO: Lafarge Africa spreads holiday cheer with retail

“In our tradition, political parties as institutions are usually active only during the electioneering period. However, in developed democracies, political parties are continuously active, not limited to elections and recruitment of membership. “It’s a two-way traffic system.

It conveys the progress of the government to the people and also provides recommendations based on its manifestos. This is how the government is assessed. That is why we are striving for Renewed Hope,” he added.