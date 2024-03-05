Accepting grains from Ukraine does not make Nigeria a failed country – FG

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has countered claims that Nigeria’s acceptance of grains from Ukraine reflects the country’s failure.

Naija News reports that Idris made this known on Tuesday at the event organised by the Leadership Group, in Abuja.

The minister noted that is a regular norm because countries exist to depend on one another.

He said, “Egypt gets about 60 per cent of its grains from Ukraine. The fact that Egypt gets about 60 per cent of its grains from Ukraine does not make it a failed state.

“The fact that we are having challenges at the moment does not make Nigeria a failed state.

“Therefore, accepting grains from Ukraine does not make Nigeria or Egypt failed countries.

“It is a normal thing, because countries exist to depend on one another.”

The minister also admitted that Nigeria is facing some challenges, and President Bola Tinubu knows them.

According to Idris, despite the current challenges, the economic growth of Nigeria is on track and has continued to improve.

He added, “Nigerians voted for Tinubu with the deeper understanding and conviction that he has the capacity to turn things around for the better; and that is what he is doing.

“Some of the decisions he has taken were to ensure that Nigeria finds its place in the comity of nations.

“The decisions include removal of fuel subsidy and addressing the issue of foreign exchange and many others.

“In spite of the current challenges, the economic growth of Nigeria is on track and has continued to improve.

“He has not stopped at that. Just last week, President Tinubu went to Qatar to attract more businesses and investments into Nigeria.

“We are optimistic that soon, what we are passing through will be a thing of the past and Nigeria will be better.”