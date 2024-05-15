Rivers highly burdened by huge debts from Wike’s govt, says Fubara

By Amaka Agbu

As the dust raised by the setting up of a probe panel to investigate the immediate past administration of Rivers State, the governor, Siminalayi Fubara, haS revealed that the state Is heavily in debt.

Fubara also revealed that his administration inherited a huge debt profile from the previous administration of Nyesom Wike, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Governor Fubara stated these on Tuesday during the commissioning of the Aleto-Ogale-Ebubu-Eteo Road, also known as Old Bori Road in Eleme Local Government Area of the state.

In spite of President Bola Tinubu’s attempt to ensure a political resolution in the crisis rocking the state, Governor Fubara and Wike who are at the centre of the crisis had continued to fight over control of the political and legal structures of the state.

During the commissioning at Eleme, Governor Fubara said most projects commissioned by the previous administration were not paid in full.

He added that the contractors of the projects were not fully funded and were returning to his government for outstanding payments, adding that he had been compelled to speak out after being pushed by his detractors.

Fubara said: “My story as a person will not be complete if Eleme is not mentioned, that is the truth. Maybe, if I have not started from Eleme, I will not get to Level 14. At least I started here before I got to Level 14. And for the records, this contract was awarded to CCECC on the 14th of August 2023 not by “I” but by this administration and as we go further, we will be going with a White Paper showing the record and amounts this project was awarded.”

He continued: “This project was awarded at N6.7bn and I can say boldly no kobo is remaining, we have paid the contractor completely without owing. The purpose of this is to let the world know that if there is one problem this administration has, it is debts.

“Most of the projects commissioned by the last administration, the contractors are still coming for their balance payments running into millions and billions. I have said I don’t want to talk because I am part of that system but when they keep pushing me, I will say it so that we will see the nyansh of the fowl.

“But let us leave that one until when they are ready, we will also be ready. The small one we are doing now, they are not sleeping, I wonder what will happen when we do the big one,” he queried.