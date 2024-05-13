Ekiti lawyers applaud Oyebanji’s tourism initiatives

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ado-Ekiti Branch has praised the state governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, for his strides towards making the state a tourism hub of note in the country.

The legal practitioners gave this commendation during their 2024 Law Week celebration, when they embarked on a tour of Arinta Waterfall in Ipole Iloro-Ekiti.

Director-General (DG) of Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre, said in a statement on Monday that “this insightful journey, fueled by the dedicated efforts of the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism, under the stewardship of Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre Esq, showcased the commitment of Governor Oyebanji’s administration to leverage the state’s tourism potentialities for economic prosperity.”

Ojo-Lanre said the chairman of the NBA branch in the state, Mr. L. I. Fasanmi Esq, alongside the 2024 Law Week Committee chairman, Mrs. Abigael Aladejare, expressed profound appreciation to Governor Oyebanji for his visionary approach in promoting and marketing Ekiti State’s rich tourism offerings.

“Specifically, they lauded the DG of Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, Ojo-Lanre, and his team for orchestrating a memorable tour experience.

“Furthermore, the lawyers extended their gratitude to Mr. Adegboyega Morakinyo Esq , Mr. Peculiar Ekiran and Mr. Femi Agboola, the concessionaire of the waterfall, for their invaluable support towards ensuring the success of the event.

“Amidst engaging in games, fostering social interactions and delving into the enchanting seven floors of the waterfall, the legal fraternity witnessed firsthand the transformative potential of Ekiti State’s natural wonders.

“Mr Fasanmi said the NBA, Ado-Ekiti Branch remained resolute in its commitment to supporting initiatives that foster sustainable development and promote the tourism heritage of Ekiti State.

“This collaborative effort between the legal community and the state government exemplifies a shared vision towards harnessing the immense tourism resources for the collective benefit of the state and its citizens,” he said.