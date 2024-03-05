Group Commends Navy For Arresting Oil Thieves, Economic Terrorists

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors of Nigeria (RHAN) has applauded the Nigerian Navy’s aggressive onslaught on crude oil theft and other maritime crimes in the Niger Delta region.

The group said the Navy’s operations have drastically reduced the negative trend, notably in the destruction of illegal refining sites and the arrest of sea pirates/robbers.

According to a statement signed by Dr. Friday Apochi, the RHAN said the recent arrests made by the Nigerian Navy have not only curbed oil theft but enhanced economic activities.

‘We are proud of the Nigerian Navy for its aggressive onslaught against oil thieves and economic saboteurs. This must be commended by all Nigerians,” Apochi said.

“In recent times, our gallant troops have nabbed these terrorists who were bent on stealing the nation’s natural resources. Clearly, it is no longer business as usual.

“The Nigerian Navy Ship Beecroft Operation Delta Sanity recently arrested a Ghana-owned motor tanker, SWEET MIRI involved in suspected crude oil theft heading to Benin Republic.

“The crew composed of one Ghanaian and 12 Nigerians was observed to have switched off her Automatic Identification System (AIS) in a bid to evade detection. However, the Navy are always ahead. “

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors of Nigeria, therefore, urged the Navy to sustain the tempo until the country’s waterways are free from sea robbers and privates.

The group urged the troops to continue on the part of patriotism, commitment and loyalty to the nation.