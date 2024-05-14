Bauchi Gov pledges continued partnership with NAF to curb insecurity

By Samuel Luka

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has vowed his government’s commitment towards synergizing with the Nigerian Air Force and other security agencies to curb insecurity in the state.

The Governor stated this when he received the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar on a courtesy visit at the Government House.

He promised to strengthen Interrelationship and community-based partnership with the NAF to enhance air operation in the identified security flash points in some parts of the state.

Governor Mohammed further pledged to sustain support to the NAF and other security organizations towards consolidating on the successes being recorded in the fight against insecurity.

READ ALSO: CBN’s regulations risk hampering economic…

Mohammed therefore, commended the relentless effort of the Air Force personnel towards protecting lives and properties of the people of Bauchi state.

The Governor who mentioned some of the security flash points to include Alkaleri, Ningi, Toro and Tafawa Balewa Local Government Areas, noted that the activities of the perpetrators have been degraded through intelligence and constant surveillance by security forces.

Speaking earlier, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, appreciated Governor Bala Mohammed for establishing the Special Agro Processing Zone.

He observed that the initiative will greatly boost food security and complement the effort of security forces towards providing security to lives and properties in the state.

The CAS expressed readiness to maintain professionalism and cordial working relationship with the Bauchi state government as well as other security agencies operating in the state and the general public.