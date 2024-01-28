Your time is up in FCT, Wike tells kidnappers, informants

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has said that the time for kidnappers in the nation’s capital is up, as the FCT Administration under his watch is prepared to fight the menace head-on.

This is as he warned them to seize the opportunity to repent or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

Wike gave the warning yesterday during a town hall security meeting held in Kuje Area Council of the territory.

He said that any informants to kidnappers, bandits, and criminals in the territory who fail to repent now from their evil deeds would end up dying in the hands of security operatives.

The minister also urged residents of the Area Council to play their role in providing relevant information that would help security agencies.

READ ALSO: COSON honours Goddy Oku in grand style

“We are going to tackle insecurity head-on. These bandits and criminals, their time is up. I know some of the criminal informants are here listening to me, and if you are an informant, you will die the same way those people you are informing will die.

“You have the opportunity of repenting today or else you are gone. Nobody will pity you. You have seen what the security agencies have been doing in the past few days. That is to show to you that it is not busy as usual.

“Be fully aware that we are ready for you. I told the Chairman to make sure that the vigilance groups are empowered and we must do it well. They must be profiled and the security agencies must know them. And to the residents, give us information. You must work with the security agencies and provide them with information.

“Do not be afraid. I have seen this problem before, and I will tackle it. Let me assure you that no amount of blackmail will stop us from carrying out our assignment.”

Wike also expressed shock at the state of roads in Kuje Area Council, vowing that he will revisit the Council’s file and construct motorable roads for the the people.

“This is my first time of coming to Kuje, and I couldn’t believe that the major roads are not constructed. They say God’s time is the best, God’s time has come for you. I will go back and revisit the file. Be assured that you will see changes in this Area Council.

“Today, we will go back and take those projects and complete them for you. It is not that we are doing you any good, you are entitled to it. We are not doing anything extraordinary. It is our job and we will be faithful to it.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Council Chairman, Abdullahi Suleiman Sabo, commended Wike for his timely intervention in the six area councils and urged him to remain resilient.