Leapworld partners USADF, LSETF to graduate 150 youths in Lagos

By Temitope Adebayo

Leapworld a business development service provider organisation in partnership with United States African Development Foundation (USADF) and Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), have graduated no fewer than 150 youths in Lagos.

While speaking at the graduation ceremony on Friday, at the American Corner, Ikeja Lagos, the Managing Consultant of Leapworld, Mrs Funke Medun, charged the graduands to concentrate on improving on themselves and set examples for others to follow. Be tomorrow’s position image.

According to her, today, you commence another chapter of your lives and it’s time to be launched into a new phase of your life. I call upon you today to use the knowledge and skill acquired in the training to be effective employees in any establishment you find yourself. The changes we desire in our society begin with you.

“Having performed well and successfully completed project 1 with 150 beneficianes, we have been awarded another grant cycle targeted at 340 beneficiaries.

“For the past six weeks, we have commenced phase 1 of project 2, and have graduated cohort 1,the youths have been equipped with digital marketing and office administration skills and we are delighted to see how much they have learnt. They are set out to leverage the skills they have acquired to contribute to the growth of various organizations,”she added.

She explained that the employability program the company is running presently is to build capacity building for the youths, in order to gain skill for employment and they can also start the entrepreneurship track with the skill they have gain.

Giving testimony by a graduand at the ceremony is Akeem Elewuro, he said the training has been impacted to them to understand the heart of businesses which includes, organization, communication, and dedication to service.

Elewuro pointed out that leapworld have created in them and enlightened them to be independent and also incorporated sale and marketing skill in them.

Also speaking at the event, Uge Gift, said leapworld has impacted alot in her as she has gained alot from the 6weeks training.

In her words, “I came for the training without knowing anything about the course and I have learned and gained alot.

“I registered for office administration, I don’t have any idea about what the course is all about but leapworld has gave me prevelege to face the world, to stand out from crowd with the digital marketing skill I have learned also.”

Leapworld is a business development service provider for MSMEs on the growth employment (GEM) project funded by the World Bank and supported by the federal ministry of industry trade and investment.