COSON honours Goddy Oku in grand style

The iconic musician and long-term motivator of the music industry, Mr. Goddy Oku, leader of the Hygrades and proprietor of Godiac Studios, was laid to rest recently in his home town in Ukpo, Anambra State.

Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), Nigeria’s biggest copyright collective management organization, stormed Oku’s burial with members from across the country. COSON Chairman Chief Tony Okoroji, who led the delegation, said that COSON was in Ukpo in fulfilment of its pledge that it will stand by its members in their lifetime and with their families at the sad moment of death.

According to Chief Okoroji, “Goddy Oku was a staunch member of COSON. At this period of significant cost of travel and security challenges, I flew in from Lagos last night, specifically for this burial. My colleague on the COSON Board, Chief Uche Emeka Paul, flew in from Abuja. My order colleague, Sir Angus Power Nwangwu, drove in from Enugu with our members from different states of the country.

We have come to say to the Oku family and the people of Ukpo that your son, father, and grandfather was a great man and a true genius. The creative industry in Nigeria will never forget his very important contributions to the development and growth of our industry. At COSON, we keep every promise we make. We want COSON to continue to inspire young Nigerian creatives to create great new songs, make new movies and conquer the world with Nigerian creativity.

“As is our tradition, when a great musician goes down, we drape the gasket with the COSON flag. Engr. Goddy Oku was a great musician and the honour will be done him.

May his soul rest in peace”.