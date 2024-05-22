Why You Should Attend AIHS 2024

Why AIHS?

The Africa International Housing Show (AIHS) is the premier event for the housing and construction industry in Africa, taking place from July 20 to July 27, 2024. At AIHS, you can connect with thousands of your industry peers, experts, and manufacturers to exchange ideas, discuss challenges, and access real business solutions.

Don’t miss your chance to get cutting-edge, first-hand information on hot topics, trends, and technology, discover new products and find effective ways to enhance and optimize your business.

Top reasons you should be at AIHS 2024:

Incredible Value (Business Benefit): AIHS is your one-stop shop for knowledge, new products, innovations, and powerful connections. You can’t get this much business-building access anywhere else for such a low price! AIHS is affordable. Education (10+ Education Sessions): Access fresh strategies, trends, and solutions for beginners and experienced professionals with 80% new content and 35% new speakers covering various industry tracks. Exhibits (400+ Exhibitors): Gain in-depth product knowledge as you explore the latest products and technology across more than 50 categories on the industry’s largest exhibit floor. Tour Homes/Real Estate Projects (Complimentary Tours): Tour cutting-edge homes and real estate projects featuring contemporary-modern design, minimal decoration, abundant glass, and innovative building techniques. AIHS Live (The Future of Housing): Industry leaders and futurists will address market shifts in design, construction techniques, sales, products, and more expected over the next five years. Discover these changes and how to propel your business forward by embracing them. Construction Demos (High-Performance Building Zone and Products): Learn best practices and innovative efficiency methods from top building experts and pick up practical training tips. Also see construction, building materials, interior designs, other products, and innovations. AIHS Conferences (Niche-Focused Programming): Connect with like-minded professionals and industry experts in niche-specific Centrals for expert solutions, workshops, roundtables, and networking events in housing, custom building, construction, design, multifamily, remodeling, and sales. Connections (30,000+ Attendees): Network with industry experts and meet new business partners. The entire building industry will be at AIHS, providing numerous opportunities to connect, pick up tips, and grow your business. Special Events (Awesome Fun): Don’t miss the opening ceremonies and other exciting events like the side events (business brunch and cocktail parties), the official Best of AIHS Dinner, and more. Fantastic Location (Abuja, Nigeria): All work and no play? Not at AIHS! There’s plenty to see and do in Abuja after the show, making it a memorable experience both professionally and personally.

BONUS REASON! Your AIHS registration includes access to a wide array of exhibits and events, offering even more value and opportunities to enhance your business knowledge and network.

Do you know the Africa International Housing Show is Essential for Your Housing-Related Business? Here is Why!

The Africa International Housing Show (AIHS) has solidified its reputation as a pivotal event in Africa’s housing and construction sector, boasting a track record that spans over a decade. The show’s extensive influence on businesses and brands is evident through the numerous testimonials from participants and beneficiaries who have witnessed significant growth and had their housing needs met thanks to AIHS’s strategic communication initiatives.

As the 18th edition of this annual event approaches, scheduled from July 20 to July 27, 2024, anticipation is building among partners, exhibitors, and prospective consumers. The AIHS 2024 is poised to offer unparalleled opportunities for businesses to thrive in the housing sector. To capitalize on these opportunities, attendees must arrive prepared with strategic plans and proactive measures.

One of the strategies of AIHS is to raise a new generation of real estate leaders. This year, an entire day will be dedicated to under-40 real estate CEOs, providing young professionals the opportunity to network, interact, and set a future agenda for the sector.

AIHS will also create a platform for women in the real estate sector, giving them a voice, opportunities to network and interact, and a space to advocate for the sector’s development. AIHS recognizes the importance of women in leadership roles and the need to move beyond male-dominated industries, ensuring that women can play a significant part in shaping the sector.

In the current business climate, achieving success requires solid planning and a proactive approach. Many entrepreneurs start their ventures with high expectations, only to realize that generating revenue is more challenging than anticipated. AIHS provides a unique platform for learning, relearning, and unlearning essential business strategies, making it an indispensable event for anyone aiming to establish or expand their business. Engaging in sales promotions and marketing initiatives at AIHS can help businesses stand out among the hundreds or thousands of other participants, thereby increasing their visibility and market presence.

One of the standout features of AIHS is the diverse array of local and international visitors and investors it attracts. Participants from countries such as Canada, the UK, the USA, the UAE, China, Turkey, Kenya, Ghana, Egypt, the Netherlands, Uganda, and Liberia flock to the event, bringing with them a wealth of knowledge and investment opportunities. This international presence underscores the event’s significance as a global hub for housing and construction innovation.

AIHS 2024 will feature a comprehensive lineup of activities, including product presentations, exhibitions of building technology, building materials, home interiors, modern construction equipment, chemical and paint products, mortgage services, and housing projects. Additionally, interactive forums with prominent stakeholders in the built environment will focus on achieving affordable housing solutions worldwide. These forums provide a platform for meaningful dialogue and collaboration, essential for addressing the pressing challenges in the housing sector.

READ ALSO: Nigerians will suffer if judges are not well paid – CJN

The event also offers a unique opportunity to forge new relationships and strengthen existing ones. By reaching out to exhibitors, clients, or business associates a few weeks before the event to schedule meetings, participants can cultivate meaningful connections and collaborations. The structure of the event, which includes deal room meetings and B2B sessions with banks, government officials, and international financial organizations, provides a robust platform for closing deals and increasing profits. Since its inception, AIHS has facilitated transactions worth over N100 billion, highlighting its role as a catalyst for sales and profitability.

Engaging with key experts in the housing and construction industry is another significant advantage of AIHS. Attendees should not hesitate to ask questions during sessions or engage with speakers afterward. The Housing TV Africa mobile app can be utilized to ask questions and stay connected. With numerous sessions and speakers, organizing notes and key takeaways is essential. Writing down three main points from each session and planning follow-ups can help attendees retain valuable information and implement new strategies effectively.

Post-event follow-up is crucial for maintaining the connections made during AIHS. Sending personalized messages to express appreciation and setting up further meetings or calls with those of interest can help build lasting relationships.

AIHS 2024 promises to be a landmark event, offering substantial benefits for housing-related businesses. It’s not too late to register and position your business for enhanced productivity and success. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of Africa’s largest housing and construction event.

Register today and elevate your business to new heights. Visit www.africahousingshow.com for more information.