Harmony Gardens Sets a Benchmark in Real Estate Allocation, Delighting Customers

In a remarkable event that unfolded on the 20th of December 2023, Harmony Gardens and Estate Development LTD, a leading real estate company in Nigeria, demonstrated a stark departure from industry norms by allocating land to its customers.

The allocation ceremony, which took place at multiple prestigious locations including Lekki Aviation Town, Harmony Casa, Crestview, Harmony Ville, Granville, and Harmony Crestville, left realtors and customers beaming with satisfaction.

The distinguishing factor that sets Harmony Gardens apart from other real estate entities became apparent as the company allocated land to 80% of its customers, who are now poised to commence building on their plots come January. This gesture of transparency and commitment to fulfilling promises stands in contrast to the prevalent issues faced by customers of some self-proclaimed real estate companies, where funds are collected without a subsequent allocation of land.

Customers, eager to share their positive experiences, offered testimonials underscoring the integrity and trustworthiness of Harmony Gardens and Estate Development LTD. They expressed gratitude for a seamless process that lived up to the company’s reputation, highlighting that Harmony Gardens has successfully averted the pitfalls that often lead to social media scandals for other real estate firms.

Hon. Saheed Audullahi Mosadoluwa, popularly known as Mr. Ibile and the Chairman of Harmony Gardens, shed light on the company’s unique approach. With over 18 years of experience in the industry, he emphasized the significance of investing hard-earned money in acquiring land, coupled with the acquisition of the necessary knowledge to differentiate Harmony Gardens from the competition.

Mr. Ibile addressed a common concern in the industry, stating that Harmony Gardens owns the land it puts on the market, eliminating the often-contentious issue of Omo Onile. He assured customers that their allocated land remains secure, emphasizing the company’s commitment to delivering on promises even after many years. According to him, the key difference lies in the company’s ownership and control of the land, ensuring customers’ peace of mind and a unique level of trust in the real estate market.

Harmony Gardens and Estate Development LTD’s successful land allocation event serves as a testament to its commitment to customer satisfaction, transparency, and ethical business practices. As the real estate industry faces scrutiny, Harmony Gardens emerges as a beacon of integrity, setting a new standard for customer-centric operations and solidifying its position as a trustworthy player in the Nigerian real estate landscape.