Ondo state Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo olu ,Dangiwa, Ooni to attend Prince Adeoye Akintoye Investiture as 5th REDAN President

Governor Babajide Sanwo olu, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Minister for Housing Ahmed Dangiwa have confirmed participation in the investiture of the 5th president of Real estate developers association of Nigeria as REDAN prepares for this significant event, expectations are high for its future agenda and goals.

REDAN, established as the foremost agency representing the public and private sectors of the organized real estate sector, has actively engaged in constructive advocacy efforts to advance mass housing initiatives for Nigerians.

Through dialogue and collaboration with the government, REDAN addresses critical issues surrounding shelter in the country, advocating for policies that promote accessibility to housing for all citizens.

The association has been acknowledged by the Federal Government of Nigeria since 2002, with its significance stated in Section 2.6.2.6 of the 2012 National Housing Policy, where it is widely recognized and extensively referenced.

Beyond advocacy, REDAN is deeply committed to safeguarding the interests of its members by providing comprehensive support, including legal assistance, capacity building, networking opportunities, and quality assurance measures to uphold industry integrity and consumer interests.

Building on this vision and mandate, Prince Akintoye Adeoye, since he was elected President of REDAN, has actively pursued collaboration with government officials and agencies, including the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa, the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), and the Family Homes Funds (FHF). He has also extended hands of fellowship to key stakeholders in the housing and construction sector, all aimed at advancing the provision of mass housing.

With the upcoming investiture on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, expectations are high for the new president, Prince Akintoye Adeoye, as he assumes leadership of REDAN. He promises to institutionalize the organization by sponsoring a law to back its existence and implementing self-regulation to promote discipline and professionalism, thereby ensuring its continued pivotal role in advancing mass housing initiatives for Nigerians.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa will chair the event with the honorable host, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, and Special Guest, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State.

Keynote addresses will be delivered by Dr. Agama Emomotimi, DG of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, Founding Partner at Kenna Partners.

Notably, traditional rulers, including the Ooni of Ife, HRM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, who doubles as the association’s grand patron, will grace the event. Additionally, the House of Representatives Committee on Housing and Habitat Chairman, Honorable Aminu Balele, will also be in attendance, alongside other distinguished invitees.