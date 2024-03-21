Traditional worshippers reassure Makinde of support, as commissioner harps on unity

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Traditional worshippers in Oyo State have assured the state governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, of their unwavering support.

The Isese adherents also expressed their appreciation to Governor Makinde for approving August 20 as Isese Day in the state.

The traditional worshippers, who also promised to promote peaceful co-existence and religious harmony in the state, said these during a visit to the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, in his office on Tuesday.

The commissioner joined the Isese faithful to laud the governor for approving the Isese Day holiday in the state, saying the gesture demonstrated Makinde’s commitment to inclusivity.

He also thanked the leadership and membership of the state House of Assembly for passing the enabling law that made the Isese Day recognition a reality.

Olatubosun charged the traditional worshippers on the need for them to be united so as to become a formidable force that would contribute immensely to the development of the state.

Speaking on some of the achievements of his ministry, the commissioner said with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) recognition granted Sango Festival.

He said the next Sango Festival celebration would be a global event, as there would be attendees from many countries.

“This year’s Isese Day commemoration must attract participants from all the geopolitical zones in the state as well as a fair representation of all local governments.

“We have to show that traditional worshippers are all one,” he said.

In response, the Aare Isese of Oyo State, Aare Omikunmi Egbelade, assured the state government of their continuous collaboration and synergy in all related activities and to also strive for a progressive alliance among the traditional adherents.

In their successive remarks, some Isese zonal representatives, Adebamiji Omoninje Bamimore, the Oba Agbesinga Oke Ogun; Iyaafin Fayemisi Fagbenro from Ibadan and Ojebode Awoniran from Ibarapa unanimously pledged their members’ commitment to the unification of all traditional adherents in the state and promised to continually ensure peace and progress in the land.

Prayers were later offered for the governor, the government and the people of Oyo State.