Abia Assembly stops pension payment to Ikpeazu, Kalu, Orji

By Emeka Okafor

Abia State House of Assembly, has passed a law to repeal the State Governors and Deputy s Pension Law No. 4 of 2001 and other Matters.

Speaker of the House, Rt.Hon. Emmanuel Emereuwa who disclosed after the plenary sitting on Tuesday, said the significant legislative step followed a thorough process, including first and second readings,and consideration at the committee of the whole, and a third reading before it was passed into Law.

According to the speaker, the passed law now cited as H.A.B 11, “A Bill for a Law to Repeal The Abia State Governors & Deputy Governors Pensions , will help reduce the state’s governance costs and allow resources to be redirected towards the Statetate’s development.

By the passage of this law, former governors of the State including, Senators Orji Uzor Kalu, Theodore Orji and Dr Okezie Ikpeazu would cease to be receiving any pensions alongside with thier deputies.

The law will further stop any form of pension payment to serving governor and deputy as well as in future.