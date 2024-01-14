Rep Nwachukwu rejoices with Gov Nwifuru over Supreme Court affirmation

By Chijioke Njoku

The House of Representatives member representing Ebonyi/Ohaukwu federal constituency , Pastor Eze Nwachukwu at the weekend felicitated with the Ebonyi Stayed governor, Ogbonna Nwifuru over the supreme court affirmation of his election as the governor of the state.

The apex court had on Friday held that the appeal filed by Chukwuma Odii of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is unmeritorious.

“The end result in this appeal is that the appellant failed to provide any evidence to establish the allegation of non-compliance with the Electoral Act. The appellant appeal is bound to fall like a pack of cards.

“This appeal is unmeritorious. It is therefore dismissed. The judgement of the Court of Appeal is affirmed,” Justice Abubakar had ruled.

Reacting to the Supreme Court ruling, Pastor Nwachukwu, said it was a demonstration of the fact that the judiciary was the last hope of the common man.

The federal lawmaker, however, called on the opposition political parties to join hands with the present administration in the state to ensure the peace and unity of the State.

“The opposition should know that this state belongs to all of us. You can see that the Governor is giving appointments to none card carrying members of the APC. I am appealing to them to know that this State belongs to all of us and we get it out of relegation, it is for the good of everyone of us,” he said

He further noted that “the collective wish of Ebonyi people has through this judicial position, prevailed, and will no doubt stand as a reference point in years to come.”

“We are not only satisfied that the judiciary practically demonstrated her impartial status, but impressed to note that she availed the complainants unimpeded access to the justice they sought through the processes, which today culminated into clear victory for the generality of Ebonyi people as earlier demonstrated through the ballot box” he stated.