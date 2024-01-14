Arewa group passes vote of confidence on Interior Minister, Tunji-Ojo

By Samuel Luka

The minister of Interior, Honourable Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has received the backing of Coalition of Arewa Civil Society Networks after getting a confidence vote from them on Sunday.

The Coordinator of the coalition, Danladi Musa while addressing journalists in Bauchi, stated that they will soon stage a peaceful protest in support of the minister.

“Today, the Coalition of Arewa Civil Society Networks convened to unequivocally pass a vote of confidence on the Honorable Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo”,: the Coordinator disclosed.

According to him, the coalition has recognized the minister as the most outstanding and performing Minister in the cabinet of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“The entire Northern region stands firmly behind the Honorable Minister. We call upon President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, not to yield to any undue pressures or threats from any quarters.”, The group pointed out.

Musa stressed that the recent crackdown on passport racketeering led by the Honorable Minister has unearthed a deep-seated network of corruption and as such, those threatened seek to undermine the minister’s achievements and jeopardize the transition of the international passport system to a digital and world-class standard.

“The enemies of progress are mobilizing to destabilize our nation’s strides towards transparency, efficiency, and global best practices,” the Coordinator added.

He further said that, “However, we stand united in our support for the Honorable Minister and commend his unwavering commitment to reform and progress.”

According to him, “In light of the ongoing challenges and attempts to undermine his efforts, we announce our intention to stage a solidarity protest. This peaceful demonstration aims to mobilize citizens and garner support for the Honorable Minister during this pivotal moment.”

Musa urged all well-meaning Nigerians to join them in demonstrating unwavering support for the minister in his visionary leadership and commitment to national development.

“The Coalition of Arewa Civil Society Networks reaffirms its unwavering support for the Honorable Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo. We stand united in our resolve to defend and uphold the principles of transparency, accountability, and progress,” he added