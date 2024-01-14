Sen Abbo pleads govts’, individual support for Almajiris in Adamawa

…donates food, other items

By Tom Garba

A non- serving Senator from the northern senatorial district of Adamawa State, Mr. Ishaku Abbo has pleaded with federal, state governments and well-to-do individuals to support children roaming the streets of Nigeria as Almajiris.

Senator Abbo alongside his wives, children, supporters, and other family members at the weekend visited some major Almajiris camps otherwise known as “Sangria” in Mubi, Mubi North local government area of Adamawa State, and donated food and non- food items to them.

Abbo gave bags of maize, rice, noodles, food seasonings, blankets, mats, clothing, and roofing sheets (zinc) to improve their standard of living of those who are virtually living in deserted refugees camps.

The senator recalled how his wife, Stacey Ishaku Abbo in 2023 visited the minors in their respective camps who she regarded as her children and this time around compelled him to Visit them.

According to him, the visit is a worthwhile call to serve humanity irrespective of who they are, where they come from, and the religion they belong to.

Abbo told our correspondent that the visit was emotional which made his wife, to broke down in tears at how innocent Nigerians are being neglected by the government.

“I’m calling on government at all levels to come to the rescue of all forms of Almajiris system of education in Mubi and elsewhere in Nigeria with better policies because they are the foundation of a peaceful Nigeria,” Abbo said

He condemned the street begging the kids are subjected to and described it irrational way of subjecting innocent Nigerians who are minors that need to be groomed well for a better Nigeria. He said, the kids are indeed the leaders of tomorrow.

He revealed plans to assist them more and fare better with well-structured support shortly.