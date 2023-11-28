Palliative: Delta hails FG road projects measures in 36 states

By Nosa Akenzua

The Federal Government has announced that palliative road projects in the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory would commence before December 1, 2023.

The Federal Minister of Works, Dave Umahi made this announcement in response to the growing concerns of the public on the deplorable situations of some Federal roads throughout the country.

This information is contained in an official statement released by the Ministry of Works on Monday and can be seen on the website of the ministry.

According to the minister, the current administration inherited lots of deplorable sections of roads across the country, such as the Makurdi-Nsukka 9th Mile Road, East-West Road, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Benin bypass road, collapsed bridges of Enugu- Port Harcourt road, collapsed bridges of Shandam-Plateau State, Abuja-Kaduna- Zaria-Kano road and Gombe- Bauchi etc.

Umahi further disclosed that President Tinubu had approved N100 billion, out of the N300 billion allocated to the Ministry of Works, for immediate palliative works in the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Mr. President has directed that works in those palliative projects must commence before 1st December 2023, while observing all due process. On the sections being frequently complained of by the public in all regions of the North and South of the country, Mr. President has equally isolated them and directed immediate actions on them and indeed work has started on all such roads. The public can crosscheck our claims and report back to us,” Umahi added.

Meanwhile, The Delta State Government on Monday hailed the measures by the Federal Government to ensure that deplorable roads across the 36 States are fixed before this year runs out.

READ ALSO: Former Governor, Udom Emmanuel recounts near-death…

Barr Wilfred Oghenesive, Executive Assistant on Communication and Orientation to Governor Sheriff Francis Oborewori who spoke to Journalists in Asaba however assured that the state government was committed to ensuring that Deltans especially motorists are not faced with difficulties in most of the Federal roads in the state.

He said “Delta State Government hails Measures by Federal Government to ensure there are palliatives to road projects. We are immensely glad that roads like the heavily deplorable Abraka Eku Agbor roads will be tackled soon an we urge the Federal Government to expedite actions on the planned measures for Deltans of Delta State to have relief measures in plying the roads