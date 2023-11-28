Kogi Guber : APC, SDP trade allegations of plot to raze INEC office

By Idris Ahmed

The Kogi State All Progressives Governorship Campaig Council has called on the general public to hold the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state responsible if anything untoward happens to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s office in Lokoja.

Reacting to the allegation by the SDP on Sunday that the APC is plotting to burn down INEC office in Lokoja, Spokesperson of APC Campaign Council, Kinsley Fanwo, said the party was convinced that the false alarm raised by the SDP over a purported planned attack on the INEC office was to cover up the party’s sinister motive.

He said it is rather the plan of the SDP to raze down the INEC office and turn around to blame it on the APC “as they know they have no evidence to substantiate their characteristic lies about the credibility of the Kogi State Governorship Poll that has been adjudged as the best in the democratic history of the state.

“Their clandestine move to cover up their propaganda-fuelled claims about the election is well documented as we call on security agencies to fortify security around the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across the state.

“No amount of propaganda can help their baseless, senseless, unsubstantiated claims after their scorecard at the Poll was at complete variance with their boastful pre-election posture.

Fanwo noted that the SDP has resorted to attacking INEC and everyone except themselves, now that it is in a sorry state and its candidate who lacks the political pedigree to challenge the politically rooted APC in the State.

“Despite their intimidation and blood-letting rampage in some parts of the state, INEC conducted a credible, free and fair election and the security agencies also ensured that the votes of the people counted.

“We commend Kogites for standing up to ethnic bigots by responding resoundingly with votes that reflected our unity as a people.

“No one is afraid of the legal challenge of the SDP. They failed to win the election, failed to steal ballot boxes, failed to disunite our state and our people. They were in the race to fail endlessly,”the Spokesperson maintained.

Earlier, the SDP had in a statement on Sunday claimed that it had uncovered plans to burn down INEC Office in Kogi state .

The Director New Media for the SDP Governorship Campaign Council, Isaiah Davies Ijele, who signed the release,alleged that APC wants to destroy every evidence that will lead to proving the manipulations and rigging of the November 11 governorship election.

“It has come to our notice via grave vines that there is an urgent need for security to be beefed around the Kogi State INEC office in order to avert the sinister plot to burn down the office by mandate bandits,” the Social Democratic Party SDP Spokesperson stated .

The statement called on relevant security formations to swing into action to prevent the burning down of that office and secure all the electoral materials used during the just concluded elections in the state.

” They want to burn down the building housing those sensitive materials in the guise of a fire out break, with the aim of damaging all evidence of rigging”, Ijele said.