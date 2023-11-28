A’Court Verdict: Gbagi rejects judgment, head to Supreme Court

By Nosa Akenzua

The Delta State governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last governorship election, Olorogun Barr. Kenneth Gbagi FNIM OON, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the judgement of the Court of Appeal said it was fundamentally flawed.

The appellate court sitting in Lagos quash his case on Friday November 24th 2023 challenging the victory of Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori.

Hs Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Orusi Kenneth in a statement said the former Minister of State for Education, urged all his supporters to remain steadfast.

He said he has instructed his legal team to immediately activate his constitutionally guaranteed rights of appeal to the higher court, which, in the instance, is the Supreme Court

The SDP flag bearer who refused to accept the judgment because he believed that it is bereft of substantial justice, said the verdict of the court can never destroy his confidence in the judiciary.

He expressed faith that God would perfect his political pursuit in his own way and style.