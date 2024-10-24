China fortifies diplomatic, trade relations with Nigeria

China and Nigeria have taken a significant step to enhance their long-standing partnership, advancing their relationship to a comprehensive strategic level.

This new phase of cooperation was announced at the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), where both nations pledged to deepen economic ties.

As China’s second-largest trading partner in Africa, Nigeria stands to benefit from increased trade and investment opportunities through this expanded partnership.

A key event in this collaboration is the China Commodities Expo-Nigeria (CCE) 2024, which will take place from Tuesday, November 5th to Friday, November 8th in Victoria Island, Lagos. Since its launch in 2007, the annual expo has become a pivotal platform for fostering business relationships between the two nations.

The chief representative officer of Brightway International Exhibition, Muheez Ojulari, in a press statement, made available to the newsmen, said, the China Commodities Expo-Nigeria has earned a reputation as the largest gathering of Chinese manufacturers in Nigeria and West Africa.

This year’s event will feature over 250 Chinese manufacturers and attract more than 5,000 professional buyers from Nigeria and neighboring countries. The expo will cover a range of sectors including agricultural machinery, vehicles, building materials, power equipment, solar energy, textiles, beauty products, and food.

With the support of both the Chinese and Nigerian governments, the CCE has grown into a major brand exhibition in Nigeria, playing a vital role in promoting cooperation between the two countries.

The expo also provides a platform for businesses on both sides to explore international trade and investment opportunities, with dedicated sessions for regional and municipal delegations.