Former Governor, Udom Emmanuel recounts near-death experience

The former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has recalled his narrow escape in the 2016 Reigners Bible Church building collapse, saying it is a mystery only God can explain.

Udom recounted the tragic incident during a special Thanksgiving/Welcome Service by the United Evangelical Church, Lagos Township Superintendency, on Sunday, which was organised to honour him and his wife, Martha Emmanuel.

Naija News reports that the Reigners Bible Church building collapsed on December 10, 2016, killing scores of worshippers, with others sustaining injuries, during the ordination of the Presiding Pastor, Akan Weeks.

While recalling the incident, Udom noted that the church beam fell and shattered the white seat where he sat, but he came out alive without a scratch.

Udom noted that his escape is still a mystery to date, and only God can explain what happened, adding that he is thankful to God for keeping him throughout the ten years in government.

READ ALSO: Hon. Okoh accepts Appeal Court verdict, congratulates…

He said, “My narrow escape in the December 10, 2016 building collapse remains a mystery only God can explain. The place where I was sitting the central beam from the ceiling shattered the white seat where I was sitting, I don’t know but I came out alive without even a scratch.

“Most importantly, we want to thank God that we went into the Government House complete, we left complete, not one of us is missing. Throughout my ten years, because I was SSG before I became governor, one of the things I cherished is that throughout that period, God did not stop speaking to me.”