Oguzoro: The return of Ollie Gee leaves fans in frenzy

With the recent drop of his hit single ‘Oguzoro’, the latest afro beats offering from Ollie Gee into all music platforms, the star seems ready to reclaim his place in the committee of Nigeria pop music in which he roamed freely years past.

Everywhere you go, the song ‘Oguzoro’; recorded in an undisclosed studio in Lagos, is fast becoming an anthem with all chanting to its satirical lyrics.

Ollie Gee, came to lime light after he dropped ‘Felenfe’ featuring the all-time hit track ‘Daddy Moo’, making a solid first impression.

Not long after, the Enugu born star dropped ‘Emesia’ which consolidated his place in the Nigeria music space.

He also dropped an album titled ‘Rebirth’ featuring late MC Loaf in the track ‘imedeowo obim and u go hear am’.

Few years later, with the realignment in the Nigerian music sector, with new stars, Ollie Gee seemingly went into experiments that has now birthed ‘Oguzoro’ seen by many as a grand return of a master street musician with the right lyrics.

Oguzoro is one of a series of singles being methodically produced to fill up an EP due in June, 2024.

Insiders revealed that in the past few months, Ollie Gee has literally been living in the studio working with several producers and churning out singles after singles including

‘Ego Sara mbara’ and a remix of ‘Daddy Moo’ with Kcee. Aside from these, Ollie Gee also ‘dueted’ with Tusca Pac in ‘Aboki’, a new track that has just dropped.

In a chat, Ollie Gee hinted that he decided to drop several singles as a prelude to the release of his loaded EP later in the year. He is optimistic about a grand reception for Oguzoro.