NNPP chieftain condemns Ganduje’s call on Yusuf to join APC

By Stephen Gbadamosi

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has condemned the call by the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, on Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf, to leave the NNPP and join the APC.

He urged APC members to prepare for a paradigm shift towards the NNPP, emphasising the need for “a real change and a fresh approach to governance in 2027.”

He noted that NNPP was preparing towards winning more states in the next general elections.

He said such call had exposed Ganduje as a desperado “who by all means wish to be at the corridor of power all the time.”

Recal that last week, Alhaji Ganduje had asked Yusuf to leave the NNPP for the ruling party.

The development came barely a week after the Supreme Court affirmed the election of Yusuf as the governor of Kano State.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Monday, Ajadi said the call by the APC national chairman was part of the plan of the APC to turn Nigeria to a one-party state.

He said all lovers of democracy in the country should chastise Ganduje and his party, the APC, on the plan to turn the country to a one party state.

“Nigeria is a multi-party democracy. All attempts to turn the country to a one-party state should be condemned by all lovers of democracy in Nigeria.

“The APC has tried to use the judiciary to turn the country to a one party-state, but the Supreme Court scuttled its plan.

“Ganduje is trying to cut corners to take over Kano State, after he and his party were thoroughly disgraced by the Supreme Court judgment.

“Our governor will not leave his party, a vehicle that he used to get to power. Ganduje’s call is a desperate attempt to take over the control of Kano.

“I call on our national leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso, and other leaders of the party to ignore Ganduje and the APC and concentrate on building our party for future elections,” Ajadi said.