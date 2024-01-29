Oil theft: Saboteurs, perpetrators out to smear image of Naval Chief with falsehood, CSO warns

The Centre for African Liberation and Socioeconomic Rights (CALSER) has raised an alarm over an alleged plot by some disgruntled elements to blackmail the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday in Abuja, convener, Professor Thomas Uzah said oil thieves are on the prowl, seeking the head of the Naval Chief for thwarting their illicit business.

Uzah said the allegations against Ogalla and a respected institution like the Nigerian Navy remain a figment of the imagination of the promoters.

While applauding the Navy’s drive to protect national assets on our waterways, he warned that further slander campaign against the Chief of Naval Staff would lead to a nationwide protest.

“Also worthy of mention is that the efforts of the Nigerian Navy have further led to the delisting of Nigeria from the International Maritime Bureau piracy list,” the statement said.

“These are indeed tangibles that the Nigerian Navy has recorded in recent times under the watch of Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

“We wish to use this medium to call on the Department of State Services to the diatribe capable of undermining the tangible gains recorded by the Nigerian Navy in addressing crude oil theft in the country.

“The promoters of this campaign of calumny must be identified and brought to book if we are desirous of making progress as a country, given that the major source of revenue is crude oil.

“There is no doubt that those behind crude oil theft have resources at their disposal to undermine the efforts of the Nigerian Navy. As such, they must be identified and brought to book.

“We also wish to inform members of the general public to be circumspect about news stories about the Nigerian Navy. These are the handiwork of enemies of the country who have been diverting the commonwealth of the people.

“The efforts of the Nigerian Navy in recent times is such that has contributed immensely to socioeconomic growth and development. As such, it behoves well-meaning Nigerians to support the Nigerian Navy at this critical point of our existence. “