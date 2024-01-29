Bauchi receives 2024 best oil and gas emerging state award

By Samuel Luka

Bauchi state government has bagged ‘Best Emerging State in oil and gas sector award from Rana Continental Synergy Limited in partnership with Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

This was disclosed in a press release made available to newsmen in Bauchi by the Information Officer of the state Ministry of Natural Resources, Saleh Umar on Sunday.

According to the press release, Governor Bala Mohammed received the award on behalf of the government and people of Bauchi state during the 2024 Nigerian Oil and Gas Forum and Award Dinner Organized by Rana Continental Synergy Limited.

The information officer said that the award dinner was organized in collaboration with critical Stakeholders in the oil and gas and in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources at Intercontinental Conference Center, Abuja on 26/01/2024.

READ ALSO: Oil theft: Saboteurs, perpetrators out to smear image..

He said that the Governor while receiving the award, commended the effort and foresight of the Organizers for choosing Bauchi State which he noted, tallied with avowed commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope aimed at tackling the myriad of economic challenges facing the Country.

The Governor who was represented by the state Commissioner, ministry of Natural Resources Hon. Muhammad Maiwada Bello described the event as memorable, unique and historic to Bauchi State.

The Commissioner further pointed out that the award would not be unconnected with the concerted effort particularly in the areas of policy formulations and strengthening security to support in the ease of doing business especially after the discovery of Kolmani oil field in Alkaleri local Government Area of the State.

The Commissioner said that the effort of the Governor has been geared toward attracting and boosting foreign and internal Investors confidence for the development of the State and the country.

Hon. Maiwada Bello said his principal is working tirelessly towards fast tracking the energy sector to foster global investment opportunities.

He explained that the host communities and the entire people of the State are being sensitized so as to create enabling environment for oil and gas to thrive in the state.

The Commissioner maintained that the State Government is working tirelessly for the actualization of Oil and Gas Institution and has shouldered 50% of the Academic fees for interested Candidates to create affordability to the pioneer students to stimulate mass enrollment.

He called on the prospective Investors that are ready to enter into a mutual beneficial partnership to come and invest in the Oil and Gas sector in the state.

Hon. Maidawa who appreciated the organizers for recognizing the contributions of Bauchi State towards the development of oil and gas sector in Nigeria, also thanked them for finding Bauchi worthy to be awarded as the Best Emerging State in the Oil and Gas Forum 2024.

On his part, the Minister of State (Gas) Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources Mr. Ekperikpe Ekpo said Bauchi was given the recognition based on the interest it has shown to the energy industry as a player and her eagerness to stay updated of the latest trend, innovations and opportunities in the Oil and Gas industry in the country.

The Minister who was represented by the Director Gas, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources Mrs.Oluremi Komolafe said that the 2024 Nigeria Oil and Gas Forum Award Dinner with the theme “Excellence in the Oil and Gas industry and Nigerian economic development” features presentations, exhibition, dinners, awards presentations among others.

According to the minister, the event also brought high level top executives, CEOs, managers, investors, business communities, Government Agencies, exporters and importers from oil and gas sector across Africa and the world with a view to deliberate on challenges and opportunities of the energy transition and the future of oil and gas in Nigeria.

On the entourage of Bauchi state were, the Commissioners of Finance and Economic development, Cooperative and Small Scale Enterprise, Dr.Yakubu Adamu, Mohammed Hamisu Shira respectively and Managing Director Bauchi State Mine Synergy, among others.