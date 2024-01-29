Kogi power transition : Shetima warns successors against abandoning policies, projects

By Idris Ahmed

The Vice President Kashim Shetima has warned that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), will not tolerate or condone acts by successive APC Governors abandoning people oriented programs and projects initiated by their predecessors.

Speaking on Saturday at the inauguration ceremony of the new Kogi State governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo , the Vice President stated that the transition from an APC administration to a succeeding APC, should not be a guarantee to scuttle the good progressive programs for upliftment of the people’s wellbeing.

He explained that the promises made by the APC and the progressive movements in the country should not be jettisoned in favour of euphoria of power and office.

While commending the former governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, for his achievement, Shetima urged the new governor, Ahmed Ododo not to only consolidate, but improve and even surpass the successes recorded by his predecessors.

READ ALSO: Smear Campaign Against CNS Targeted At Derailing War.

He expressed delight in the peaceful conduct of political leaders and supporters who have shown sense of responsibility especially the presence of the former governors or their representatives..

In his speech after being sworn in as the governor of Kogi State and the formal hand overby Bello, the new governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, commended the opposition parties that contested the November 11election for their commitment to the democratic tents, declaring that he belongs to the school of politics without bitterness .

Governor Ododo who eulogized the immediate past governor for the life changing achievements , promised to consolidate and improve on his legacies bequeathed to him.

While thanking the electorate for the massive votes that has culminated into the celebration in the state, also poured encomiums on the former Governors including the late Prince Abubakar Audu for their immense influence towards his success.

The governor, who admitted that the November 2023 Kogi governorship election was tortuous, thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his Vice and the ruling All Progressives Congress for their firm decisions on a peaceful and successful election.

Ododo, who assured the people that Kogi government belongs to them, proclaimed that the State can not afford to reverse to the era of ethnicity and sectionalism that polarized the people, promising that his administration will treat every segment of state equally in appointment and distribution of socio economic amenities.

He also promised to concentrate on housing, education, entrepreneurship, employment and completion of projects initiated by the past administrations.

The new governor appealed to the private and corporate organisations to come to the aide of the state in Agriculture and industry as it is blessed with abundant natural and human resources begging to be tapped for the progress and development of humanity.