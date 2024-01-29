Gov. Oborevwori elated at emergence of Delta as Nigeria’s safest state for oil, gas investments

By Nosa Akenzua

Delta State has won the safest state award for Oil and Gas investments in the country at the Nigeria Oil & Gas Forum and award night.

The award ceremony was organised by the founder Ms Nafisa Aliyu Haruna and sponsored by the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja weekend.

Presenting the award, Ms Haruna stated that Delta State has contributed immensely to increased oil and gas production in Nigeria.

She stated that Delta State emerged first from the opinion pool carried out within the industry, as the safest in the oil and gas sector in Nigeria.

Receiving the award, Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori thanked the organisers for the well deserved award, saying the state government remained irrevocably committed to ensuring peace and sustainable development of the state.

Governor Oborevwori who was represented by the Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Olorogun Vincent Oyibode, dedicated the award to God and to Deltans who’s mandate was reaffirmed by the Supreme Court last week Friday.

The Commissioner stated that the achievement of peace in Delta State, particularly in the oil and gas sector, is a testament to the implementation of the MORE agenda of the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori led administration.

He further stated that in implementing the MORE Agenda, the Governor awarded roads and brought Julius Beger to construct three flyovers, cloverleaf, pedestrian bridges and road expansion at the cost of N78 billion naira.

“Upon the removal of the fuel subsidy, as a responsive government palliative was given to Delta civil servants and paid N10,000 each for three months to cushion effect of the hard economy occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy effect and were also granted rotational working days of 2-3 days in a week.

“Governor Oborevwori approved the payment of promotion arrears to civil servants of over N5 billion, payment of N40 billion pension arrears to local government workers and primary school teachers.

“Other projects include; reconstruction of Uti road, Effurun, rehabilitation of failed portions of PTI Road Effurun, rehabilitation of old Abraka – Umutu road, completion of lecture halls, auditoriums and administrative block at Dennis Osadebay University Asaba.

“The Oborevwori administration also completed Administrative block, internal roads, Vice Chancellor and Principal Officers Lodge at Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, lighting up of Warri and other towns.”

Oyibode further listed other projects to include ongoing construction of engineering faculty and faculty of Environmental Sciences at University of Delta, Owa-Alero campus, construction of ring road in Ughelli.

“Others are construction of bypass from Benin/Warri Expressway through Adagbrasa/Okan/Agbarho, ongoing Orere bridge and access road and the ongoing construction of Ughelli/Asaba road dualization among others.

“In light of the above, the people of Delta State now see hope in the dividends of democracy and have trust and confidence in the government they voted for hence the peace we currently enjoy in the oil and gas sector.

“Indeed Delta State under Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is indeed a safe haven for investors in the oil and gas sector,” Oyibode said.