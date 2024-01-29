We ‘re taking decisive steps to tackle inflation, insecurity – FG

BY UKPONO UKPONG

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, announced on Sunday that the federal government FG is implementing comprehensive measures to curb rising inflation and stabilise foreign exchange rates. In a statement issued in Abuja, he assured Nigerians of the government’s commitment to their prosperity and comfort.

Addressing concerns about security, Idris affirmed government’s resolve to apprehend and prosecute all perpetrators of violence and killings in Plateau State.

He highlighted President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s initiatives to enhance the quality of life for all citizens, emphasising efforts to address security challenges and boost the economy.

Idris also outlined various programmes and initiatives aimed at mitigating current challenges, cautioning against misinformation and stressing the importance of unity.

He emphasised the government’s proactive approach in confronting security threats, with recent successes in neutralising criminals.

Regarding the economy, Idris stated that relevant government ministries and agencies are working in coordination to reduce inflation, stabilise foreign exchange rates, and create a conducive environment for business and investment.

He highlighted impactful interventions, including a Students’ Loan Scheme and initiatives to reduce transportation costs.

The Minister reminded citizens of the national character, emphasising the collective responsibility of building the desired society. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the fight against corruption and urged focus on positive narratives and opportunities.

Highlighting successes, Idris mentioned the impressive performance of the Stock Market and investments from Indian businesses.

He cited achievements in various sectors and canvassed unity and hope amidst challenges, citing the inspiring performance of the Super Eagles at the African Cup of Nations.

Idris urged Nigerians to embrace unity and hope, emphasising the potential for a bright future despite temporary challenges.