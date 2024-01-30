Keyamo bags Munich airport recognition

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo has been presented with a recognition certificate by Mr Lorenzo di Loreto, Managing Director of Munich Airport International.

The certificate was awarded to the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development for its long-standing strategic relationship with Munich Airport International.

The presentation ceremony was attended by Dr. Lutz Weisser, Managing Director of Munich Airport International, Fortune Idu, Nigeria Representative, and Adam Symalla of Sigma.

At the presentation , Lorenzo di Loreto reaffirmed Munich Airport International’s commitment to Nigeria and its desire to continue collaborating with the Nigeria’s Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Senator Ewhrudjakpo tasks workers on meritorious..

He said that Munich Airport International views Nigeria as an area of interest for both present and future mutual business relationships and the sharing of vital development information.

To further strengthen the partnership, Mr Idu CEO of Nigeria F.C.I International company, was appointed to look after Munich’s interests in Nigeria.

Munich Airport International aims to assist Nigeria develop high-quality airports to play a significant role in the African Regional Single Air Transport Market initiative and become a primary driver of regional trade facilitation.

Keyamo appreciated the recognition and promised to continue exploring mutual working relationships with Munich and other noble organisations for aviation growth.

He also commended Munich for its world-class service.

The Minister’s visit to Munich Airport in Germany was an effort to build ties with global aviation bodies and seek partnerships with credible organisations to help address Nigeria’s airport infrastructure development challenges and build bridges for foreign direct investment and technical support for Nigeria’s aviation.

The visit was extended to Munich Airport International to showcase its capacity and capabilities as a 5-star international airport body that is constantly supporting other airports around the globe to optimise their aspirations.

It stated its willingness to support Nigeria to develop its airport masterplan and transfer technical skill and technologies where it may be required.

MAI is 100 per cent subsidiary of Flughafen München GmbH (FMG), the owners and operators of Munich Airport, and are in charge of driving FMG´s international business outside its home base in Munich.

With more than 30 years’ experience, it has successfully implemented over 100 signatory projects of various sorts worldwide.

Most recent of the major operations and management transactions are the Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) Terminal One in the United States, Sofia International Airport (SOF) in Bulgaria, Palmerola International Airport (XPL) in Honduras, and San Salvador Cargo Terminal (SAL) in El Salvador.

MAI’s experience, amongst others, spreads across master planning, airport development consultancy, technical airport solutions, management concession, training and knowledge transfer, business transformation, commercial development, operation efficiency, and asset activation