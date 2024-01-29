Senator Ewhrudjakpo tasks workers on meritorious service

…as Perm Sec Toruyouyei bows out

By Aherhoke Okioma

Civil servants in Bayelsa State have been urged to strive for merit and excellence in the performance of their duties to boost productivity and efficient service delivery in the public sector.

The state Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, gave the charge in Yenagoa, on Sunday, while speaking as Special Guest at a send-off party put together to honour the retired Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Comrade Gowon Toruyouyei.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo stressed the need for workers to uphold loyalty and other tenets of the civil service to add value to their various ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in particular and the society at large.

The Deputy Governor while pouring encomiums on Comrade Toruyouyei, described the retired permanent secretary as a dedicated civil servant who never allowed his background to limit him in life.

He noted that the Ekeremor-born retired permanent secretary rose from the position of a clerical officer to the pinnacle of his career through hard work and dedication.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, therefore, urged all serving civil servants irrespective of their ranks to emulate Comrade Toruyouyei by putting in their best to make the Bayelsa civil service one of the best in the country.

His words: “I am happy I worked with Gowon twice, when he was permanent secretary at the Local Government Service Commission, and then at the Ministry of Local Government.

” Unlike many Bayelsans, his loyalty is not fragile. I can write a testimonial on his behalf. He had served Bayelsa State courageously, meritoriously and diligently.

“Meritoriously because he had served without blemish. That is why he was appointed directly into the state civil service as a permanent secretary. And I am also sure there is no query in his file.”

In his remarks, the Member Representing the Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Chief Fred Agbedi, described Gowon Toruyouyei as a nice and resourceful person who had only completed the first phase of his public life.

Agbedi, remarked that the celebrant still had much to offer the state, and prayed God to grant him the grace to succeed in all his post-retirement endeavors.

In his goodwill message, the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, said he was happy for Me Toruyouyei’s successful career in the civil service.

Senator Lokpobiri, who was represented by Hon. Orubebe Ogeibiri, congratulated him for a successful civil service career and wished him well in his future aspirations.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the occasion, Chief Lambert Ototo, who is also the Chairman, Bayelsa State Local Government Service Commission, said the celebrant had a vast knowledge of the local government system and helped a great deal to make his job at the Commission easy.

Ototo noted that although Toruyouyei had retired he was not tired, and therefore called on the political class from Ekeremor LGA to open their doors to enable him contribute meaningfully towards the development of the state.

In his vote of thanks, Comrade Gowon Toruyouyei thanked God for His enabling grace that had sustained and brought him so far in life.

He equally expressed gratitude to Governor Douye Diri, his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, and other critical stakeholders for their overwhelming support all through his service years.

Dignitaries from all walks of life including lawmakers, commissioners, permanent secretaries, leaders of organized labour and the Paramount Ruler of Ekeremor Town, His Royal Highness Agbodo Gbaseimo, attended the retirement ceremony.