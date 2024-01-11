I am not an outsider in Edo State says PDP aspirant Asue Ighodalo

By Tunde Opalana

Mr Asue Ighodalo, one of the governorship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the September gubernatorial election in Efi State has refuted the accusation that he is an alien to Edo politics.

Ighodalo who bought his expression of interest and nomination form at the PDP secretariat, Abuja yesterday, he discarded the accusation as imagination of his political detractors.

Justifying the fact that he is well entrenched in Edo politics and administration, Ighodalo said “I was appointed a member of Oshimhole’s economic team, we did the work that produced the economic blue print for Edo State and subsequently, when Obaseki became governor, he asked me to be the chairman of “Alagodaro” his own economic advisory team.

“So, I don’t see how anybody will call me an outside to Edo State. I have been involved in service to Edo State directly since 2008 and I have also been involved in service to my community in Edo State since I became an adult.

He also dismissed insinuation that he is an anointed candidate of Governor Obaseki.

He said ” I have also heard the rumour that people have put out there, stories or rumours that have no basis. I decided by myself, prompted by the people that know that I have the capacity to serve as the governor of Edo State to run and it took me a long time to agree to run because of many other things that I was doing. My experiences in the other spheres have indicated to me that in public offices, you have the opportunity to affect the lives of so many more people. In this point in my live, when I have been able by the grace of God to do things in other spheres, may be it is time or hand of destiny that pointed me to the direction of wanting to help my state. So that is the way I see it, people can say what they like and when people want to propagate certain propaganda so as to discredit, they say different things. I am not in the business of discrediting and there are many good people that can be governor of Edo State.

On what he will do differently if elected governor, the aspirant said “what I am bringing to the table is definitive focus. I see a path that will move Edo State from where it is to first world economy. I see a path that will take our children all into school, to provide health services, to remove our people from poverty, to provide water, to provide electricity, to provide security, working with other people and working with our team, working with the federal government and working with other states.

“I am a man of peace, I am a man of fairness, I am a man of justice. I want to see my love for the people translate into benefit for the people of Edo State.

“If the people of Edo state give me this chance, I will do my very best and I know that my very best will be good for the people of Edo state.

Speaking on his chances of emerging as PDP candidate from the crowded race, Ighodalo said “initially, so many people when we stared said that they want to contest. I am sure that you must have heard that so many persons have said that they want to step down. When the going is getting tough, only the tougher ones get going, that is what it is in politics.

“I am that kind of person that if I don’t have a conviction in anything I want to do, I don’t embark on it. There is nothing that I have done in the past that God has not blessed with success at the end of the day because I will pray about it and by the time I have a conviction, I put in all my efforts.

“So the contest that you are talking about, I have put in all my efforts. I know the party people and they know me and know what I have done in the past. I am not that kind of politician that has not been tried. I have been given opportunity by my people and they know the stuff that I am made of. So, I want to assure you that my people know me and I know my people.

I will be able to galvanize my people to be able to win the primarys. Yes, the big names are there, that is not a problem to me. For me to have embarked on the race, you can be sure that old politicians like myself certainly have consulted widely, across the states.

“I am not just planning to win the primary alone, am planning to win the election proper by Gods grace.”