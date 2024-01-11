Ughelli North: Why Evwreni should produce the next Council chairman

By Nosa Akenzua

As the race for 2024 council elections gathering momentum, a political pressure group in Nigeria know as Nigerians Arise, that have executives across the 25 local government in Delta State has advanced reasons why Evwreni ward in Ughelli North constituency 1, should be allowed to produce the next council chairman.

The political pressure group made the assertion in Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the State under the chairmanship of the national chairman of the group Nigerians Arise (NA), Hon Jubilee Abotu

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Ernest Jackson, the national leader of the group, (NA) who talked on the coming 2024 local government council chairman election, asserted that out of the five wards making up Ughelli North constituency 1, it’s only the Evwreni ward that is yet to produce chairman.

Hon. Abotu, while appealing to the group executives/ members, stakeholders, traditional rulers, political elders and thought leaders across the state, stressed that owing to the zoning arrangements in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) structure, it bring equitable, justice, peace and fairness in the state down to the wards.

He explained that standing on the zoning structure gives Evwreni ward 95 percent chance to produce the next council chairman. He, therefore urged other four wards for equitable and brotherly love, to come together and look at this issue critically with fairness to allow Evwreni produce the council chairman come 2024

Abotu added that, “we will start going round to appeal to all the elders and leaders across the State to affirm the rotational system, it is the rotational system in PDP, that allowed okpe federal constituency to produce the governor of Delta state, and that rotation should remain firmly in Ughelli north constituency one for equitable.”

He also said, “we are of the view that Ughelli north constituency one, has five wards, namely: Agbarah ward, Evwreni ward, Ogor ward, Orogun ward 1&2, Out of these five wards, it is only Evwreni that is yet to produce neither the council chairman or vice chairman.

READ ALSO: EDO 2024: 62 contenders, pretenders seeking to succeed…

“Therefore, in the spirit of equitable, fairness, and justice, this group, Nigerians Arise, is appealing to all and sundry to allow Evwreni produce the next Ughelli north council chairman come 2024”.

Meanwhile, Mr Kelly the chairman of Nigerians Arise in Agbarah wards revealed that the group will endorse and work firmly with any chairmanship candidate that obtain PDP chairmanship form from Evwreni ward, and he also appealed to aspirants from other four wards to step down for Evwreni ward who has never produce the council chairman or vice chairman.