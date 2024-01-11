Oborewori’s Govt is all Inclusive, says Delta Commissioner

By Nosa Akenzua

Delta State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Mr. Sonny Ekedayen, has stated that the present administration is people friendly and an all-inclusive government.

Mr. Ekedayen stated this when he was fielding questions from news men in his office in Asaba the State capital.

The Economic Planning Commissioner said, “Governor Oborevwori has the interest of every section of the state at heart, which is reflected in his cabinet and in all the appointment he has given.”

In his words, “Deltans should expect progress from every nook and cranny of the state which the governor will deliver through quality projects and development which is designed to change the face of Delta.”

He posited that the development of the state would be across the three senatorial districts and the positive impact of the developmental strides would be felt.

According to him, “If you are awarded a government contract, it will be fair to deliver quality job because the governor has declared that it will no more be business as usual.”

He revealed that the Delta Ministry of Economic Planning had opened a Phone line for feedback from members of the public who could send photos or WhatsApp messages for complaint to ensure the delivery of quality jobs.