Coalition calls for continuity in FG Projects Across All Agencies of Government

Warn Ministers Against cancellation if Contract awarded By Buhari Administration.

The CONCERNED NORTHERN FRONTIER raises concerns over some Minister’s in Tinubu Administration Setting Aside Previous Administration Projects and Approvals Across Most Agencies and Parastatals of Government.

The group made this Call For Caution during a Press Conference in Abuja address by Comrade Basa Muhammad the Convener of Concern Northern Frontier.

Basa said that the group have watched over time activities of some Ministers under President Tinubu’s government that is signaling trouble ahead for the regime, based on their actions and activities against the people and most policies of the former government.

According to him,It has come to our notice that most of them are cancelling approvals and setting aside approvals granted by some former ministers before leaving office, this shows a clear hostility against the former administratin that is supposed to be a continuous but what we are having is needless battles for supremacy which we as a groups believe is without the consent of the President and thus must be checked on time.

The group said that the current minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc Ahmed Musa Dangiwa has been making unprintable remarks concerning most agencies under him, with emphasis on Mortgage Bank and Federal Housing Authority, an agency he led before been appointed as Minister. We wish to know under what basis is he evaluating them, when he himself has not in any way show genuine leadership and needed transformation in the housing and urban sector ever since his inception in office.

He said that the group are demanding to know how much he has collected ever since assumption in office, and what he used the allocation of 100 billion naira for being release to the ministry.

Furthermore we also wish to know the real intention of the various committees set up to review the agencies under him, we hope it’s not to set in place privatization agenda that will knock out mass of our people especially in the Federal Mortgage Bank and Federal Housing Estates and what he has done with the said allocations, and stop reversing good initiatives of the former Minister and the agencies under the ministry.

As a group we implore the National Assembly to carry out their oversight function to further investigate reasons why the said Minister is revoking old contracts and re- awarding same to new persons based on settlement, this act calls for concern and should be investigated to prevent Cold War between former regime and the present.

Our steps and statements are pointer to the fact that, the Minister is destroying legacies of previous government via reversal and cancelation of initial policies.

This policy been recently discredited needs to be reviewed and select one that can further entrench democracy in our society. This informs why we call on the Ministers to face the renewed hope agenda and stop destroying former policies and seek advice from experience technocrats. .

We are aware of significant progress and transformation made by the Federal Housing Authority with significant improvement of federal housing units of over 700 units, with 333 of it located in Bwari Local Government, we have this replicated across the country such as in Oweri, Port Harcourt etc. This and many more are what the recent minister want to truncate and start afresh. This will perch the recent government against the former and this should be avoided now.

He said that as a civil society organization we don’t need cancellation of people oriented policies for political reasons, rather all hands must be on deck to rally round the new government and entrench good initiative of former regime for betterment of all.

As group rooting for the renewed hope agenda of Mr President, we call on the Minister and other head of agencies with similar traits to stop and focus on deliverables needed now and not discredit what’s has been done by former government but rather it should be make more robust and delivered upon, these agencies under the Housing and Urban Development Ministry should be allowed to deliver on their mandate and further encouraged rather than what we are having now.

the group ask President Tinubu to call to order the Ministers trying to play politics with the approvals and progress made by former regime. They should be made to work and support the renew agenda by showing records of their new initiatives and not passing uncomplimentary comments on activities of previous government.

While the head of agencies under them should deliver on their mandate to Nigerians and stop playing politics at this juncture of our national history.

We further re-affirmed our support for the renewed hope agenda of Mr. President and appeal to Nigerians to lets patiently follow the phase while we must regularly expose those with negative intentions within the government.