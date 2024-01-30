FG seeks support in food security, job creation

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Government has pleaded with development partners for support in food security, job creation, agriculture, power sector and e-mobility.

Making the plea in Abuja on Monday, Vice President Kashim Shettima sought the support of the partners to enable the administration deliver on its renewed hope agenda.

The Vice President made the call when he received the Global Managing Director of the Tony Blair Institute (TBI), Mr Michael McNair, who was on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa.

Shettima said delivering on the priority areas will help in addressing some of the challenges bedevilling the country, particularly the security situation characterised by terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and other crimes.

He reiterated the commitment of the Tinubu administration to delivering on its mandate, noting however that, “It is easy to talk but how to walk the talk is the most important component of leadership”.

Shettima urged the TBI to assist the country to deepen the deployment and use of e-vehicles for public transportation by making available its expertise in enhancing the adoption of the technology in Nigeria.

Shettima said, “I crave your indulgence to support us in e-mobility. We want your perspective and your input on the deployment and use of e-mobility, we want to adopt and adhere to global best practices.”

The Vice President applauded TBI’s partnership with Nigeria, especially in the nation’s effort to deepen the quality of governance and leadership in priority areas.

He listed the priority areas to include job creation, agriculture and food security, support for the power sector through the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) and the delivery unit “that will track our efforts.”

According to him, given the burden of Nigeria’s growing population with all its implications, government must improve on the quality of governance.

“There is no magic wand beyond delivering the dividends of democracy to the people. Once we create jobs and engage the youths, the challenges of terrorism, kidnapping and banditry will be drastically curtailed,” he added.

On his part, the Global Managing Director of the Tony Blair Institute, Mr Michael McNair, commended President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima’s leadership.

He noted that the Vice President’s impressive outing at the recent World Economic Forum, particularly his commitment to Africa’s future, was indicative of the country’s direction.

McNair said he was in Nigeria to appraise the work started by the TBI team in the country, particularly in supporting the new administration to deliver on set goals.

He stressed that TBI’s success lies in helping the administration to achieve its mandate across different sectors.

The TBI leader said the Institute is committed to supporting growth and development in Africa and Nigeria in key areas identified by the administration, noting that the organisation is prepared to deploy additional resources to achieve target objectives in the country.